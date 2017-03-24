Much-awaited Malayalam movie Take Off, starring Parvathy, Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil, and Asif Ali in the main roles, finally hit theatres across India on Friday, March 24. The Mahesh Narayanan directorial is based on the real-life stories of Indian nurses who were held hostage by the ISIS militants in Tikrit, Iraq, in the year 2014.

Check this throwback timeline to know what exactly happened to Indian nurses in Iraq in 2014

How a group of Indian nurses get trapped and escape from Saddam Hussein's battle-ravaged hometown forms the storyline of Take Off. Apart from narrating the real-life incidents on the backdrop of civil war in Iraq, Take Off is also expected to have a strong storyline on the character Sameera (played by Parvathy), a nurse who leaves home hoping for a better life in the Middle Eastern country.

Watch Take off Trailer 1 || Trailer 2

Parvathy The day is here!! "Take Off" is not simply another release for me. It's walking ahead with Rajesh, keeping alive his vision for Malayalam cinema. I shall be forever grateful for being made a part of this journey. Thank you for the support and encouragement! See you at the cinemas!

Scripted by Mahesh and PV Shajikumar, Take Off is the production venture of Anto Joseph and Shebin Backer in association with Rajesh Pillai Films.

Check the response of the netizens on Take Off movie:

excellent movie..well written N good direction as well..people must watch the movie..kunjachako, parvathy, asif asli done good job..most of the characters are done well

#TakeOff - Interval....Slow but watchable....Hoping fr a gripping 2nd half ! Very good acting by Parvathi. Fahad not yet introduced.

@ashwin_ndm #takeoff owsm first half Waiting for faf's intro

#TakeOff Decent 1st Half

Watchable - Good First Half

Parvathy Superb Performance

Waiting For Second Half

Tight competition at the box office?

Asif Ali's comedy entertainer Honey Bee 2 Celebrations has locked horns with Take Off. However, the movie, which is the sequel of the commercial hit Honey Bee, has opened to negative response from the audience and critics alike, giving an advantage to the realistic thriller to perform well on the opening day. Check Honey Bee 2 review by audience

Hype around Take Off

Expectations are sky high from Take Off, and almost all the celebrities of the Mollywood industry have been promoting it by sharing its promising trailer via their social media pages.

Watch the trailers of Take Off here: