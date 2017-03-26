Take Off starring Parvathy, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban and Asif Ali in key roles released on March 24 and has opened to stupendous response from audience, critics and celebs alike. The realistic thriller is helmed by editor-turned-filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan, who has also scripted and edited the latest Malayalam movie.

Storyline

Take Off is based on the real life incidents that happened in the life of few Indian nurses, who were abducted by ISIS militants in Iraq in 2014. How they get trapped and escape from the Middle East country with the support of the Indian embassy and the Indian government are narrated in the movie, which also shows the personal life of Sameera (played by Parvathy), a divorcee, who left for Iraq hoping for a better life with her husband Shahid (Kunchacko Boban) and a group of nurses.

Direction

"Editor-turned-director Mahesh Narayanan keeps simplicity in story-telling and diligently treats the story that also focuses on the pathetic conditions of Indian nurses working in an IS-controlled province in Iraq. His attempts for sincere filmmaking yield the result: to showcase the plight of nurses in war-hit countries. Albeit his maiden film as a director, Mahesh's truthful approach to his own script paves the way for intense filmmaking," writes the reviewer at Nowrunning.

Performances

Parvathy once again proves what an amazingly talented actor she is. She looks so real and you are totally moved by the tough situations that her character goes through. Kunchacko Boban performs his role with great maturity. Asif Ali is there only for a brief period but he is impressive as well. But it is Fahadh Faasil who eventually steals the attention towards the latter half with a stellar show. He is so genuine and it is a delight to watch him convey his emotions through his eyes in the final scene, reads the review on Take Off on Sify.

What's different in Take Off?

"Given how routinely film industries across the country sexualize the nursing profession, including elaborate sequences of doctors and patients alike harassing them in the name of comedy, Take Off provides the real picture which is far from "glamorous". As with any film on terrorism that gets made these days, there's enough emphasis on the fact that not all Muslims speak the language of violence," according to The Newsminute

Final verdict

Take Off is a brilliant take on a real-life tale and with the director's own spin on the incidents, it makes an engaging cinematic experience that could give even Bollywood movies of similar genre, made at much-bigger budgets, a run for their money. – The Times of India – 4/5

Take Off is an absolutely honest film with its heart at the right place. It's one of those rare gems that refuse to leave you hours after you are out of the theatre. This one is a must watch! – Sify – Excellent

Take Off is an absolute must-watch if you want to witness Mollywood's earnest attempt to fly new heights. – Onmanorama – 3.5/5

"Take Off" is a highly engaging and meticulously crafted film. The experience it permeates is effusive as well as unique. Kudos to the directorial brilliance that ensures a smooth take off. – Nowrunning – 3.4/5