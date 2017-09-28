Comedian Soubin Shahir's debut directorial venture Parava is flying high garnering a stupendous response from the audience. The movie, set in Fort Kochi, deals with pigeon race popular in the area.

The interesting storyline and realistic performances are the highlights of Parava, which has been bankrolled by Anwar Rasheed and Shyju Unni.

The movie had a tremendous opening at the Kerala box office on the first day itself and became the fifth highest opening day grosser of 2017. Thanks to the presence of Dulquer Salmaan in an extended cameo role, fans of the young star flooded theatres which resulted in houseful shows across the state.

Just like the movie, two tracks from Parava have also impressed the audience with video songs getting good reception on social media. Musician Rex Vijayan's composition accompanied with cinematographer Littil Swayamp's visuals make them colourful.

Pyaar Pyaar

Pyaar Pyaar song, composed and sung by Rex Vijayan has been trending on the top spot on YouTube India.

Penned by Vinayak Sasikumar, the melody set in the backdrop of a sports day in a school features debutants Amal Shah (Irshad aka Ichapi) and Govind V Pai (Haseeb). Within a day, the video song has been viewed over seven lakh times.

Ormakal

Another highlight of Parava is the melody sung by young star Dulquer, who is seen as Imran in the family entertainer. Vinayak Sasikumar has also written the lyrics of the song, which is composed, arranged and mixed by Rex Vijayan.

The makers released its video song and it features Dulquer, Shane Nigam, Zinil Zainudheen, Arjun Ashokan, Jacob Gregory, Jaffer Idukki, Harisree Ashokan and Srinda Arhaan. In less than a less of hitting the cyberspace, it has been viewed over 3.3 lakhs.

Ichapi and Haseeb promo

The makers of Parava have also released the video from the movie featuring the characters Ichapi and Haseeb. It is an interesting scene that receiving applause in theatres and has been opened to a positive response from the netizens as well.

