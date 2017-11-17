Nearly a month after finding the dead body of Indian-origin Sherin Mathews in Texas, the US, Richardson Police have arrested her adoptive mother on Wednesday, November 16. Sini Mathews has been charged with abandoning and endangering the kid.

According to the findings of the probe team, Sini and her husband Wesley Mathews had gone out for dinner at North Garland restaurant on October 6 with their biological daughter, leaving Sherin alone at home. The incident happened just a day before the three-year-old was reported missing.

The officials have said that Sini's bond has been set at $250,000.

Reports suggest that Sini turned herself in at the Richardson City Jail escorted by her attorney on Thursday afternoon. Three days ago, she had appeared in court seeking the custody of her biological 4-year-old daughter, who is currently under foster care for the past four weeks.

"The Richardson Police Department has arrested and charged Sini Mathews with Abandoning or Endangering a Child (TPC 22.041), a State Jail Felony. Investigating detectives have determined Sini Mathews left 3 year old Sherin Mathews alone while she and Wesley Mathews went to dinner with their biological daughter, the night of Friday, October 6th. Sini Mathews' bond has been set at $250,000 [sic]," reads the Facebook post of Richardson Police Department.

The investigative team is, however, yet to ascertain Sherin's cause of death.

"The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office is continuing to work on determining the cause of death. Those results will be made available when complete. The arrest affidavit for Sini Mathews is available on our website at http://bit.ly/2zHZQHx. The investigation into the death of Sherin Mathews is continuing. #sherinmathews."

Meanwhile, Sherin's adoptive father Wesley is also under the custody of Dallas County Sheriff's Department. He is charged with Injury to a Child, a first-degree felony and his bond is set at $1 million.

Sherin, who was adopted by the Mathews family from Bihar, was reported missing on October 7 and her body was later found in a culvert near the family's home on October 22.