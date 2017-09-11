Sasikala teacher, the Kerala leader of Hindu Aikya Vedi, is in the news again, this time for her remark on secular writers in the wake of the shocking murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh, who was killed in Bengaluru on September 5.

The Ernakulam Rural Police have reportedly collected video and audio samples of the alleged hate remarks by Sasikala teacher — who is known for her controversial speeches — following a complaint filed by MLA VD Satheeshan before the state police chief.

The latest reports suggest a case has been registered against her by the Paravur police under Section 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the Indian Penal Code.

The controversial leader had — during a speech at North Paravur on Saturday, September 9 — asked all secular writers in Kerala to conduct a Mrityunjaya Homam, a ritual dedicated to Lord Shiva to avoid untimely death. "You never know when you'll become victims," she said.

Sasikala has also accused the Congress of killing Gauri. "On the verge of an electoral loss, it was the Congress that wanted such a murder in Karnataka," she said.

"If Keechakan is dead, the murderer has to be the RSS. The Congress rules in Karnataka and the culprit [in Gauri's death] is not nabbed yet. The RSS is dragged into the case only because the journalist used to write against the group," Sasikala is heard saying in a video from the event.

She went on to add that writers in the country get popular only if they write against the RSS and Hindutva.

"In India, writers get recognition only if they write against the RSS. Can you name any writer who hasn't written against the RSS and Hindutva? Only then they will get cash and awards. Ninety out of 100 are against the RSS. If the RSS starts killing them, there will be no writers left. The more you write against the RSS and the Sangh Parivar, the stronger we become," she added.

Kerala BJP state spokesman MS Kumar was apparently on the backfoot over the speech, but chose not to condemn it. He was quoted by the Indian Express as saying that it would be "immature to react at this stage" as he was not aware "under which circumstances" Sasikala had made this speech.

