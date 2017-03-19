Samsung is reportedly planning to launch a new mid-range phone in India. Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro (model number: SM-C701F), which is currently sold exclusively in China (including Hong Kong) has received the international Wi-Fi alliance certifications, hinting that Samsung is ready to release the device in the subcontinent.

Popular blog, The Android Soul also found out that Samsung has listed Galaxy C7 Pro with same version number on its official India support page, further lending weight to the reports that the device indeed coming to the subcontinent.

It has to be noted that Samsung is hosting a press briefing in Gurugram near New Delhi on March 22. The theme of the programme is to showcase the company's 'Make for India' products and we believe Galaxy C7 Pro might also make its debut with dedicated apps for Indian consumers.

Previous year, Samsung launched new Galaxy J, A and Z series with S Bike mode, ultra data and power-saving features developed with Indian consumers in mind. This time, too, Samsung is expected to announce similar value-added features with the Galaxy C7 Pro.

For those unaware, the metal-clad Galaxy C7 Pro sports a 5.7-inch Super AMOLED display with full HD (1920x1080p) resolution. Under the hood, it comes packed with a 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor with Adreno 506 graphics engine powered by Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow, 32GB/64GB internal memory (expandable by up to 256GB via microSD card), a 4GB RAM and a 3,300mAh battery.

It also comes with feature-rich 16MP cameras on both front and the back with f/1.9 aperture lens. It will be available in three colours — rose pink, arctic blue and maple-leaf gold.

