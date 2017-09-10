Leading smartphone-maker Samsung is reportedly working on Google's Android Oreo source code to optimise the software for its flagship Galaxy S8 series.

The company is testing two Android Oreo-based firmware versions— G955FXXU1BQI1 and G950FXXU1BQI1—for the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+, reported the community blog SamMobile. However, there is no word on when the update will be released to the public.

But, if previous released pattern is taken has any indication, Samsung is expected to add custom features to Android Oreo, like the way it did with the Android Nougat and most probably complete the testing in a month or two. Once fully convinced that the there are no bugs and glitches that might harm the smooth functioning of the smartphone and only then Samsung will deploy the update en masse via OTA (Over-The-Air) before the end of December 2017. Since it will be carried in phases, roll-out process will take a month to cover all global regions.

What to expect in Google's Android Oreo?

Android Oreo brings several improvements over the Android Nougat software, such as 2x faster booting time (depends on the device), extended battery life, more fluid experiences to phones, latest security patches via Google Play Protect that automatically checks malware inside all the applications installed on the mobile.

Another praise worthy feature of the Android Oreo is the Rescue Party, which helps the device to recover from constant bootloops.

Android Oreo also brings numerous new features such as picture-in-picture, which allows users to do two tasks simultaneously, like checking the calendar while planning a party on a Duo video call. And Smart Text Selection improves copy and paste. With the help of machine learning to recognise entities on the screen—like a complete address—users will be able to easily select text they want with a double tap, and even bring up an app like Maps to help during navigation.

In addition to the Android Oreo features, Samsung is expected to incorporate some of its own custom options and value-added functions to improve the user-experience of the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+.

