The availability of Reliance's JioPhone has been an issue since the initial days of its launch. Customers who wanted to buy the "effectively free" 4G feature phone had to wait for days for the bookings to resume, and wait a few more days for the delivery of the phone.

Now, it seems the JioPhone handsets can be ordered hassle-free. Not only is the cheapest 4G VoLTE handset in India currently available at Reliance Digital retail outlets and through My Jio app, but it can soon be ordered from the MobiKwik e-wallet app.

The process is as simple as recharging your phone. All you need to do is open the MobiKwik app and click on the JioPhone banner displayed on the app homepage. Once there, enter your mobile number and pin code and click continue. The booking amount -- Rs 1,500 -- will be shown and when you tap to continue, it will take you to the payments page. Select the payment mode (credit/debit card, net banking) and proceed to place the order.

On successful payment, users will receive a confirmation SMS from Jio along with the transaction details and another SMS with details of the store from where you can collect your JioPhone after identity verification.

Speaking on the association, Bikram Bir Singh, Business Head, MobiKwik said, "We are proud to become the first mobile wallet to sell Jio phones in India. Users can book their phone in four easy steps and avail great benefits as well."

The JioPhone recently became India's largest selling feature phone and helped Reliance beat Samsung to become the top feature phone brand in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Reliance Jio has been trying to make the JioPhone an even better value-for-money proposition for the common man. The telco recently introduced an attractive new tariff plan for JioPhone users which offers 1GB 4G data with unlimited free calls at Rs 49.

Reliance Jio was also rumoured to have partnered with chipmaker MediaTek for on an ultra-cheap 4G smartphone based on Android Go operating system.