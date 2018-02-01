Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the loveliest couples of B-town. Their rumoured relationship has always been the talk of the town and it is pretty evident from their never-ending PDAs. Ranveer has once again proved how he is totally smitten by his ladylove.

Ranveer, who is currently basking in the glory his character Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat has brought in, recently took to Twitter to interact with his fans.

As a jodi (pair), Deepika and Ranveer have always managed to mesmerise their fans with their electrifying chemistry be it in Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani or Padmaavat.

So when a Twitter user asked Ranveer aka Khilji whether he is open to doing another film with Deepika after Padmaavat, the actor was all praise for his ladylove and replied, "I hope so! Looking forward to the opportunity! She's the best we have!"

i hope so! looking forward to the opportunity! shes the best we have! #Khilji — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 30, 2018

Ranveer Singh, who had earlier appeared on Neha Dhupia's radio chat show, had made a big confession about his ladylove and said, "I think Deepika is the best kisser. Have you seen that song, Ang Laga De from Ram Leela?"

Similarly, when Deepika was asked what she likes best about Ranveer's company in an interview last year, she said, "When we're with each other, we don't need anything or anyone else. We're comfortable in each other's presence. Sometimes it's intelligent conversation, sometimes just silence, sometimes there's a childlike innocence. We keep each other grounded. We are good in that sense."

Even Ranveer had sent a romantic message to his Mastani in a quirky video when Deepika was having a tete-a-tete with Shah Rukh Khan on his new talk show Baatein with Baadshah.