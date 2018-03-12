There has been a lot of buzz regarding who will gain the theatrical rights of Rajinikanth's upcoming drama, Kaala. And putting all the speculations to rest, the theatrical rights of the movie is taken by Lyca Productions.

The buzz is also going on that the production house is shelling out a whopping amount of 125 crores for the same. The production house has also funded mega-budget movie 2.0.

Lyca is also teaming up with Dhanush's two upcoming projects as a producer, Vada Chennai, and Kaala.

Reports say that the distribution house plans to sell the rights of different regions to individual parties, who come up with best offers. It is said that the deal includes only theatrical rights, while the producer will still have other avenues open for making moolah such as tie-ups with brands, satellite rights among many others.

Rajinikanth's Lingaa was sold to Eros International for Rs 120 crore. Kalaippuli S Thanu's marketing strategies for his last release Kabali helped the movie to gain a lot more than Lingaa.

However, while Lingaa suffered huge losses and failed to become a hit at the collection centers, Kabali was a profitable venture at some quarters. Considering various factors, the makers of Kaala are believed to have struck the deal with Lyca Productions for the said amount.

Kaala is made with the budget of Rs 75 crore and the movie will release in multiple languages on April 27.

Pa Ranjith has teamed up with Rajinikanth for the second time after Kabali. The movie is set in the Mumbai backdrop, loaded with political messages aimed at giving an image of Messiah to the superstar, who has taken his plunge into politics.

The teaser was released recently and has amassed over 25 million from the three versions – Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Nana Patekar, Samuthirakani, Huma Qureshi and others are in the supporting roles.

It has Santhosh Narayan's music, Murali G's cinematography, and Sreekar Prasad's editing.