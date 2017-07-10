A Rajasthan minister and BJP leader has suggested that politicians who insult Indian Army should be killed without delay, and without even the due legal process.

Rajkumar Rinwa is a three-time MLA from the Ratangarh Assembly constituency in the Churu district of Rajasthan.

Rinwa is currently the forest minister of Rajasthan, and was speaking to reporters in the Sikar district of Rajasthan when he made the statement.

The statement has been caught on camera and has the potential to be highly polarising, given the current trend of patriotism and nationalism in the country.

What Rinwa said

Rinwa is seen on camera telling a reporter: "I urge that the Constitution be updates to include a law that lets those politicians who insult our soldiers be chopped into pieces."

He went on to talk about how Indian Army soldiers endure hardships such as extreme temperatures — from 0o Celsius to 50o Celsius — while serving the country.

He then directed his ire at controversial UP politician and Samajwadi Party (SP) Azam Khan, but did not name him.

Instead, he said: "It is unfortunate that such people have been left alive."

Rinwa went on to add: "There should be a law in the constitution which ensures that people who give such statements [insulting the Indian Army] are killed within five minutes. There should not even be a court case on them."

Why Azam Khan?

SP leader Azam Khan has been a controversial figure for the statements he makes time and again.

In his most recent controversy, he had accused Indian Army soldiers of raping women.

Khan has faced some serious repercussions for his statements as well. While sedition cases have been filed against him for the latest statement, the Supreme Court itself had pulled him up for his statement that the Bulandshahr gangrape case was a political conspiracy!

