After Prime Minister Narendra Modi ridiculed Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi over his allegations of corruption against Modi, Gandhi responded saying that the prime minister did not respond to his questions.

"He did not reply to the questions but ridiculed the one who asked the questions. You can ridicule me all you want but answer the questions of today's youth," Gandhi said.

"Everyday our farmers are committing suicide, we went to the PM with these problems, but the PM did not say even one word," Gandhi said. "Those who stand in queues don't have black money, the ones who fly with you have black money," Gandhi responded.

"How many black money holders have been put in jail by Modiji? Not even one; he instead made Modi (Lalit) and Mallya run away," he said.

"Does a labourer use debit or credit card to make purchases? No, he uses cash for purchases," Gandhi asked. "People's money is stuck in banks," he said, questioning again why did Modi go only after cash.

"Modi ji gave a speech in Bahraich through phone but the connection was so bad that nothing was audible. Will such a connection be used for digital transactions?" Gandhi asked.

Modi had said earlier in the day that Gandhi was a youth who was learning to speak. He also said that his opposition to demonetisation exposed his "kaala mann". He questioned the Opposition for repeatedly asking questions regarding the surgical strike conducted by the Indian Army.

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that Modi took a bribe from Sahara India during his tenure as Gujarat chief minister.