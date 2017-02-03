Rocking the Kerala box office after becoming the first Malayalam movie to enter the prestigious Rs 100 crore club, Mohanlal's Pulimurugan is roaring in Kerala theatres even after 125 days of its release in the state. The makers have revealed that the Vysakh directorial has already screened over 40,000 shows.

Read Pulimurugan review

Though the makers haven't revealed the worldwide collection of the action thriller till date, the movie has already become the biggest grosser in Malayalam till date. The Mohanlal-starrer, has however, completed its theatrical run at the multiplexes in Kochi, where it had a maximum run of 119 days. According to trade analysts, Pulimurugan has been watched by over 2.79 lakh viewers and has earned a gross collection of Rs 4,30,44,379 (Rs 4.3 crore) after completing its dream run at the six multiplexes in the city.

List of Pulimurugan records

The Vysakh directorial was said to have collected a gross collection of approximately Rs 125.80 crore from worldwide box office within two months of its release. The movie is expected to have crossed Rs 150 crore mark from all over the world in four months.

Pulimurugan, which narrates the story of a wild hunter Murugan, became the third back-to-back blockbuster of Mohanlal in 2016, after the movies Janatha Garage and Oppam, and the actor's recent family entertainer Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol has also been garnering fabulous response from the audience, making the superstar the king of Kerala box office. The Telugu dubbed version of Pulimurugan, titled Manyam Puli, also garnered fabulous reviews from the movie-goers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Recently, Mohanlal was also spotted performing the stunts he did in the movie for live audience during the recently concluded 19th Asianet Film Awards 2017.