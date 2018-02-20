Global icon Priyanka Chopra is making her Indian fans restless by not announcing her next Bollywood project. After Bajirao Mastani (2015), PeeCee has not appeared in any Hindi film, but now, she will reportedly make her comeback with a sequel.

According to Mumbai Mirror, Priyanka will appear in the sequel of Subhash Ghai's thriller Aitraaz, which was directed by Abbas-Mustan. After fourteen years, the filmmaker is set to make its second instalment and reports state that PeeCee will feature in it as well.

The diva had garnered appreciation from all quarters for her negative role in Aitraaz, which also starred Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

"It's a new story with a new title. Subhash Ghai has already had a word with Priyanka Chopra and the two have discussed the film. She loves the idea of a sequel to a film which won her accolades for her performance in a negative role and is excited to feature in the second instalment of the franchise. She is keen to collaborate with Ghai again and has even told him that she will try working on her dates," a source close to the filmmaker told Mirror.

The report further stated that Priyanka will have the final meeting with the filmmaker when she'll be back in Mumbai, after wrapping up the third season of her American TV show Quantico.

It will be interesting to see PeeCee back in Bollywood and in a negative character. Who will be the other actors? We doubt Bebo and Akshay will take up this project, which has PeeCee in it.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is busy with Quantico. However, she also made headlines for being too sexy for Assam. Yes, you heard it right!

The actress' pictures on Assam tourism calendars have not gone down well with the people in the state. On Monday, several opposition legislators like Congress members, viz, Rupjyoti Kurmi, MLA from Mariani, Roseline Tirkey, MLA from Sarupathar, and Nandita Das, MLA from Boko, have jointly demanded that the actor be removed as the state's brand ambassador.

Mid-Day reported that her "minimal clothes" in the photos bring a bad name to the culture of Assam.