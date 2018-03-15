A school principal allegedly raped a student in northern Indian state of Haryana after promising the minor that he would help her clear the class 10 board exams.

The incident took place near the outskirts of Gohana town in Sonipat district Tuesday.

The accused principal, who is also the owner of the school, had made a deal with the 16-year-old victim's father to help her in the exam

"On March 8, the principal called me and my daughter to a school on the outskirts of Gohana. The principal then asked me to leave my daughter at his relative's place. He said another girl would write my daughter's exam," The Times of India quoted the student's father as saying. He was supposed to pick up his daughter from the scheduled place after the exam was over.

On Tuesday, an impersonator of the victim went to write her physical education paper. In the meantime, the principal raped the child with the help of two other women.

When the victim's father came to pick her, she told him about the sexual assault. Her father also added that while he was talking to his daughter, the accused and the two women escaped the house.

"Soon after recording the statement of the survivor, we registered a case and a team of counsellors was asked to help the girl," a police officer said.

The report also said that the victim's father was ready to pay Rs 10,000 to the principal to help his daughter pass the board examinations.