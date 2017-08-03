Ladies with a curvy bottom are found to be healthier as they are protected from heart ailments, stroke and diabetes. A study conducted by German researchers led to this finding about pear-shaped women.

Top 6 things to know about the research:

1. The study stated that thin women who have pear-shaped bodies have a lesser risk of succumbing heart and liver ailments, as well as diabetes.

2. One out of five thin people with normal body mass index (BMI) think they are healthy, but they actually are metabolically unhealthy as their chances to be prone to these diseases is up to three times more.

3. Pear-shaped women are said to be protected from these health issues as hips and thighs are safer areas in the body for fat accumulation, the researchers stated.

4. The researchers stated that the hips and thighs absorb lipids like a sponge and prevent it from going to the internal organs and safeguards the heart and liver.

"It is better for people of normal weight to be pear-shaped rather than apple-shaped so that weight is carried on to the bottom half of their body rather than around the middle," said Dr Norbert Stefan, from the University of Tübingen, the lead author of this study.

"The hips and thighs offer 'safe storage' for fat, stopping it from getting into the blood and reaching the organs," Stefan added.

5. The researchers also unveiled that the fat collected in the thighs and hips gets stored for months; they also revealed that the most harmful form of fats produced by the body -- belly fat – is released in the body around 2 hours after having a meal.

6. These findings are not applicable for obese people. The researchers revealed that both women and men get impacted by the finding but the protective properties of the accumulated fats are more visible in pre-menopausal women in whom the fats stored are naturally more than that in men.

The study was published in the journal Cell Metabolism on August 1, 2017.