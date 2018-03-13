Hundreds of passengers have reportedly been stranded at various airports, after civil aviation regulator, DGCA grounded 11 A-320 neo aircraft, Monday, March 12. These aircraft feature a certain series of the of Pratt & Whitney engines, which have been having technical issues for a while now.

While the decision was made keeping in mind the safety of operations, hundreds of passengers -- especially of IndiGo Airlines and GoAir -- were forced to change their travel plans and some remained stranded at airports.

"Hundreds of passengers were stranded after a number of flights were cancelled by both IndiGo and GoAir in the wake of some aircraft going out of operations due to the DGCA order," the Press Trust of India quoted a source as saying.

An airline official also explained that the sudden order by DGCA has also changed the schedule of flights and new schedules are now being worked out. About 80-90 flights could be affected due to the order.

"Since the grounding is with immediate effect, it has sent our operations for a toss. The schedule and network are being reworked to accommodate the flights, which are to be operated by these planes," an airline official explained.

"It is just not about the cancelled flights but also about the cascading effects on other flights as one cancellation from departing airport leads to subsequent cancellations," he added.

Most of these planes are used by IndiGo Airlines and GoAir and both the carriers are now trying to accommodate flyers on other flights. "We are altering flight schedules and communicating the same to those affected by the last minute changes; we are making all possible arrangements to minimize the impact," GoAir said in a statement.

IndiGo Airlines also said that they have been making necessary arrangements so that passengers are not inconvenienced due to the changes.

DGCA's decision comes after several instances of aircraft making emergency landings due to engine failure. On Monday, a Lucknow-bound IndiGo Airlines flight was forced to return to Ahmedabad after one of its engines failed. Post the incident, the DGCA said that the flights with the A-320 neo engines must be grounded with immediate effect. IndiGo and GoAir are known to use these engines.

"Both IndiGo and GoAir have been told not to refit these engines, which are spare with them in their inventory," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a release.

The issue with Pratt & Whitney engine

The glitch is said to be in the knife-edge compressor seal in the turbine and the firm has said that it would replace the components. In an emailed statement to Bloomberg, the company said that it was working with its clients so that there is no disruption in operations and has already started delivering engines with the "upgraded configuration."

It added that the "aircraft on ground situation" may take until Q2 to be resolved.