Pari movie starring Anushka Sharma that released in theatres on Friday, March 2, has received overwhelming reviews from Bollywood critics and celebrities.

Also starring Parambrata Chatterjee, the supernatural thriller will send shivers down your spine, say critics. Although the film has disturbing sequences, it doesn't leave viewers scared except for the weak-hearted ones. About Anushka, many critics said that she looked beautiful and horrific at the same time. Several celebrities too are raving Anushka's performance.

This is the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil's third production after NH10 and Phillauri. While both the previous movies were of different genres, Pari too is another daring attempt of the diva and the genre is seldom touched by Indian filmmakers.

With Pari, Anushka's Clean Slate Films and Prernaa Arora's KriArj Entertainment's co-production, promises to take the horror genre in India a notch higher.

The teasers (screamers), trailers, and posters too have garnered a great response, and the positive word of mouth publicity is expected to pull audience to the theatres, thereby earning good numbers at the box office. Directed by debutant Prosit Roy, the movie also stars Rajat Kapoor and Ritabhari Chakraborty in pivotal roles.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan of Gulf News said: "Pari is the cinematic equivalent of a driver rubber-necking when there's an accident on the road. You know you must look away, but you just can't help yourself from turning your neck to the site of the accident. It's compelling, but leaves you eventually disturbed. Watch this if you are in the mood for a gore-filled horror film."

Anita Iyer of Khaleej Times said: "The film isn't scary but it will leave you with an unsettled feeling. Pari has disturbing sequences -- like the birthing scene from the trailer -- that will gross you out and make you nauseous, at least the weak-hearted ones. Like any typical horror film in Bollywood, Pari resorts to using loud noises sporadically to startle you but fails miserably. Anushka climbs up, jumps on to humans, bites into dogs, hangs from the window, flies midair but doesn't really send shivers down your spine. All she manages to do is leave you disturbed."

Umesh Punwani of Koimoi said: "Hollywood, please take out the notepad and write down the stuff from Pari on how to make a non-cliched horror film. Surely one of the best in this genre & a must watch for the fans. Producer Anushka Sharma needs a special mention to make this possible."

Shubhra Gupta of Indian Express said: "Anushka Sharma plays Rukhsana with a great deal of bloody enthusiasm. You cannot accuse her of not trying hard, but the film is so poorly-written, and so scatter-brained that nothing can rescue it, not even a leading lady who is determined to do something different with her producing heft. Poor Parambrata Chatterjee is left trying to hold up the story, such as it is, and is the only one left standing."

Avipsha Sengupta of Desimartini said: "The first half although gripping in terms of jump scares offers no insight to the story at all. The knots have been crafted with a lot of patience and the director indulges in carefully layering up the narrative, which sometimes even feel somewhat convoluted. But come the first few minutes of second half and the knot is opened with a quick pull that almost feels jerky to the pace of the film."

Jackky Bhagnani: Just saw #pari and I don't know if i will be able to sleep tonight @AnushkaSharma you were just too good !!!! A must watch

