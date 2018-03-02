After playing the character of a fun-filled girl in the romantic comedy Jab Harry Met Sejal, Anushka Sharma has now appeared on the big screen in a never-before-seen scary avatar in Pari.

This is the first time that Anushka stepped into the horror genre, but the actress has managed to impress the critics in her first attempt itself.

Most of the critics' reviews have come up with positive words for Pari, praising performances of all the stars in the film, but the film's climax disappointed many. Not just Anushka, co-actors Parambrata Chatterjee and Rajat Kapoor too impressed the viewers.

The film had created curiosity among people right with its first look poster. The hype around the movie kept increasing with every new poster, and teasers.

The makers of Pari had carried on a unique marketing and promotional technique for Pari. Unlike most other Bollywood movies, there have not been any outdoor promotional events for Pari.

All the promotions were done online, through the posters and "screamers". With no trailer launch event, and very limited details about the film been made out, people's curiosity around Pari increased more with every passing day.

However, a special screening for the celebs was supposed to happen on February 28, which the makers later canceled to show respect to late Sridevi. The special screening was eventually held on March 1, just a day before its official release.

While Pari has been receiving rave reviews from most of the critics and audience across the globe, the Pakistan censor board banned the Anushka-starrer. Although the exact reason behind the step is still unknown, many believe that the Hindu mantras in the movie prompted the Pakistan censor board to ban it.