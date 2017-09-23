Comedian Soubin Shahir's debut directorial venture Parava had a flying start across Kerala on its opening day.

The Malayalam family entertainer, released on Thursday, September 21, is among the highest first-day grossers at the Kerala box office.

The movie received a tremendous opening, thanks to the extended cameo by Dulquer Salmaan, as fans of the young star flooded theatres, which resulted in houseful shows across the state.

According to trade analysts, the realistic movie has earned Rs 2.64 crore on Day One from Kerala alone.

Parava has now emerged as the fifth-largest opening-day grosser at the Kerala box office among movies released in 2017.

Megastar Mammootty's The Great Father tops the list with a gross of Rs 4.31 crore. It is followed by Mohanlal's Velipadinte Pusthakam, which is said to have earned Rs 3.72 crore on the first day of its theatrical run in the state.

Meanwhile, Parava is the third movie of Dulquer in the list after his blockbusters Comrade in America and Jomonte Suviseshangal, which have collected Rs 3.09 crore and Rs 2.71 crore, respectively.

More about Parava

Parava, set in the backdrop of Mattanchery, revolves around the pigeon races popular in Kochi. A unique storyline and realistic performances are the highlights of the flick.

It has an ensemble cast including Shane Nigam, Arjun Ashokan, Zinil Zainudeen, Siddique, Harisree Ashokan, Jaffer Idukki, Indrans, Jacob Gregory, Sreenath Bhasi, Soubin, Aashiq Abu and Shine Tom Chacko.

Child artistes Amalsha as Ichaapi and Govind V Pai as Haseeb have impressed viewers with their realistic performances.

Musician Rex Vijayan, cinematographer Littil Swayamp, editor Praveen Prabhakar and lyricist Vinaayak Sasikumar are also part of the movie, which has been bankrolled by Anwar Rasheed and Shyju Unni.