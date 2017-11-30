A 21-year-old Paraguayan woman had to undergo reconstruction surgery on her face after her jealous husband punched her every time someone "liked" her photo on Facebook, according to reports.

The woman, identified as Adolfina Camelli Ortigoza, was subjected to constant beating by her 32-year-old husband, Pedro Heriberto Galeano, and was rescued only last week by agents of the National Police. She was reportedly held against her will in the home in Pa'i Ñu neighbourhood of the city of Ñemby.

Galeano was arrested for keeping Ortigoza captive for several days and punching her for the Facebook likes she received. According to reports, her face was disfigured completely due to the brutal attack and that forced her to undergo surgery.

Ortigoza's lawyer claimed Galeano would become violent whenever anyone liked her photos. He then started beating her up every time her friends reacted to any of her posts on Facebook. He even managed her Facebook page where he would put up new posts and then punch his wife for every "like." He even accused her of having a relationship with people who liked her posts.

The issue came to light only after Ortigoza contacted one of her co-workers who informed the National Police, according to the translated version of a report on Paraguay.com. She had to undergo operations in the nasal septum and lips surgery due to the brutality.

"Her mouth was all broken, she was very damaged, her skin was hanging off because of the blows. He controlled the victim's social networking sites, he controlled the messages and photos, and for every 'like' she received from her friends, the woman received a beating because he accused her of having a relationship with them," her lawyer Arnaldo Martinez said, according to Metro.co.uk.

The lawyer further said that Galeano would insert cloth in her mouth every time to prevent her from screaming.

Galeano is charged with "attempted femicide, deprivation of liberty and coercion, which carry a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison," according to reports.