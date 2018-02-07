R Balki's PadMan is set to hit the screens on February 9. It stars Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Swara Bhaskar, have watched the flick at a special screening.

The celebs have shared their reviews on social media and couldn't stop praising the Khiladi actor and Balki's direction.

While Akshay has, as always, impressed with his performance, the other actors have given their best as well. Celebs have called it "inspiring", "empowering" and "uplifting."

This is the first time Sonam is appearing on screen after her amazing performance in Neerja. Her role in PadMan looks quite interesting. Incidentally, she has a tough competitor in Radhika Apte in the R Balki directorial.

Radhika has been one of the finest actresses in the industry and Sonam has recreated her Neerja magic.

PadMan is based on the real-life story of Arunachalam Muruganantham from Tamil Nadu, who invented a machine to create low-cost sanitary napkins and revolutionized menstrual hygiene in rural India.

As it is getting a solo release, PadMan is expected to have a wonderful opening at the box office.

Let's see the tweets of celebs who have reviewed the movie:

Such wonderful performances in #padman Loved @akshaykumar sir’s earnest lovable turn, @radhika_apte ‘s fantastic conviction & @sonamakapoor u shine with such an easy breezy warm performance bringing such energy and life to this happy hopeful tale. Congrats all ????❤️❤️ — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 6, 2018

#padman Uplifting, empowering, hopeful, fun & thought provoking.. R v too quick to judge people illogically because r minds r closed by archaic notions like Shame? Kudos #RBalki sir, @mrsfunnybones @swanandkirkire thank uuuuu 4 telling this story ????????❤️❤️❤️ — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 6, 2018

Stay tuned for the critics' review.