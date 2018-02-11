Bollywood lovers treated with another content driven movie from Akshay Kumar on February 9. PadMan won hearts of the audience and opened on a decent note at the box office.

The first day collection of Akshay starrer was Rs 10.26, but the day-2 witnessed a tremendous growth. Thanks to Saturday, people took out time to book tickets.

As per early estimates, the box office collection of PadMan on day-2 is Rs 13 crore approx. Thus, the total collection crosses Rs 20 crore. We expect that the Sunday collection will be higher than the second day.

Akshay Kumar-starrer PadMan released on 2,750 screens in India and 600 overseas (worldwide total: 3,350 screens). Still it earned a decent amount on the first day – may be because of Padmaavat which is still going strong at the box office.

Directed by R Balki, PadMan is based on a real-life story of Arunachalam Muruganantham from Tamil Nadu, who invented a machine to create low-cost sanitary napkins, and revolutionized the issue of menstrual hygiene in rural India.

While the celebs couldn't stop praising the Khiladi actor and Balki's direction, critics have given mixed response.

However, International Business Times, India, gave it a four-star rating and reviewed it saying: "Akshay Kumar's class act proves he is the ambassador of good hygiene — from Toilet to Pads. R Balki shows a striking difference in thinking between villagers and city-dwellers when it comes to sanitary napkins or a topic like menstruation. And Akshay Kumar smoothly manages to tackle both in his own way. Hats off to him for brilliantly doing the "wearing the pad yourself" scene. I cannot imagine any other actor doing that."

Akshay is truly bringing change in the Indian cinema with his choice of films. Also, the movie has a strong star cast – Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte.