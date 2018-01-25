Even as violent protests against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat continued ahead of the film's release on Thursday, January 25, cinema owners in four states – Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Goa – have decided not to screen the movie till the issue between Karni Sena members and Bhansali is revolved.

"We have decided not to play the film in four states—Rajasthan, Gujarat, MP and Goa—as the local management has told us that the law and order situation is not conducive," Deepak Asher, president of the Multiplex Association of India said, the Times of India reported. Uttar Pradesh too is uncertain whether to screen the movie or not.

The Law and order situation in Rajasthan is peaceful besides two minor incidents in Jalore and Udaipur, says Gulab Chand Kataria, Rajasthan Home Minister

Law&order situation is peaceful across the state. Only 2 minor incidents have been reported in Jalore& Udaipur. If multiplexes ask for protection we'll certainly give it to them.Appeal people to protest peacefully, not take law into their hands: Rajasthan Home Minister #Padmaavat pic.twitter.com/Wrp5NdVovO — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2018

In Haryana, those theatres ready to screen Padmaavat are provided full protection.

All theaters provided with adequate protection. Things peaceful now. If someone is found getting involved in unlawful activities, they would be immediately arrested & strict action will be taken. Govt is providing full protection to those ready to screen #Padmavaat: DGP Haryana pic.twitter.com/lDP3drLmfR — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2018

Security in Dehradun has been tightened as multiplexes run houseful.

All the vehicles are being checked and every person is being frisked. All the shows were houseful yesterday. It was peaceful yesterday and so will be today. We are prepared for all situation. Arrests will be made if need be: Pradeep Rai, SP (City) Dehradun #Padmaavat pic.twitter.com/ec1Zzj9IOP — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2018

Situation in Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar worsen. Multiplex owners cancel Padmaavat shows.

Another setback, #Padmaavat shows cancelled at Uttar Pradesh & Bihar multiplexes. Situation is out of control, watch the live video below ?https://t.co/NDl4zjo14H — JAYANTA DAS (JD) (@jayantadas100) January 25, 2018

In Rajasthan, Karni Sena stages bike rally to protest against the movie, which will not be screened in the state.

Despite no screening of Padmaavati, security has been increased in Gujarat:

Gujarat: Security increased outside cinema halls in Ahmedabad #Padmaavat pic.twitter.com/Ujw4gwLxfm — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2018

However, cinema and multiplex owners in five Southern states and West Bengal are going ahead with the screening of Padmaavat without any hassle. Cinema owners in Delhi, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Himachal have also decided to screen the film as per schedule.

In Mumbai, security has been increased with the release of the movie:

Mumbai: Film #Padmaavat' release, High security at movie theatres amid violent protests @NBTMumbai @MumbaiPolice — Manish Jha (@nbtmanish) January 25, 2018 Three police vans and dozens of cops outside INOX in Nariman Point screening #Padmaavat. Well done @MumbaiPolice PS: no sign of Karni Sena. They are too busy attacking school children in school buses, I guess. pic.twitter.com/WKq4ry7ZoQ — Sarita A Tanwar (@SaritaTanwar) January 25, 2018

The Mumbai police force is geared up to take action against miscreants who try to create a nuisance while protesting against the release of Padmavaat, an official told India Today.

In Punjab, the Rajput Mahasabha in Punjab withdrew its opposition to Padmaavat after leaders from the community inclduing president Davinder Darshi watched the movie at a special screening in Pathankot.

The film is being released in three different languages – its original version in Hindi and dubbed in Tamil and Telegu. "As on Wednesday evening, it is getting released in about 600 screens across the five southern states," a source in Viacom 18 Motion Pictures told the daily.

Although Maharashtra is expected to have a smooth sail, Minister for Tourism Jaikumar Rawal appealed to people against watching the controversial film. According to DNA, when Rawal was asked if it was fair on his part being a minister to make such appeal, he said that he is also a human being and would not like people to watch a distortion of history.

Meanwhile, Padmaavat starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor has received rave reviews from Bollywood critics and celebs.

According to critics, Ranveer and Deepika have delivered their career-best performances. The vibrant cinematography, melodious soundtracks, and brilliant dialogues have enthralled the critics and celebs. Overall, the period drama is entertaining and engaging throughout.