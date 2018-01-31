Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmaavat is not just been creating waves in India but in the overseas market as well.

While fans in India are going gaga over SLB's period drama, the craze surrounding the film has spread to foreign territories as well. In California, San Francisco Bay, families booked a full theatre to watch the Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh-Shahid Kapoor starrer.

While Swara Bhaskar "felt like vagina" watching Padmaavat, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is glad with the reactions

Not just that, there was also dressed code for the ladies. A video has been doing the rounds on social media in which all the ladies, dressed as Rani Padmini, are seen dancing to the tunes of Padmaavat song Ghoomar.

Trade analyst Komal Nahta posted the video with a caption that read: "San Francisco Bay Area families bought a whole show of a movie theater (in Sunnyvale, California) to see Padmaavat and there was a dress code - "Every one should dress like Padmavati." And before the show there was this dancing"

San Francisco Bay Area families bought a whole show of the movie theater (in Sunnyvale, California) to see Padmaavat and there was a dress code - "Every one should dress like Padmavati." And before the show there was this dancing ?? pic.twitter.com/PKkEdbLXGx — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) January 30, 2018

Not just this, during an NBA (National Basketball Association) basketball match, between the teams Charlotte Hornets and Miami Heat, held on January 28 in the USA, cheerleaders were seen dancing to the Ghoomar song.

Swara Bhaskar confesses: 'I like being in the limelight, hence I create controversy'; was this a joke after all?

Strangely, the Karni Sena were against the song Ghoomar as they believed that it demeaned the honour of Rani Padmini. They were enraged as Deepika's (who plays the role of Rani Padmini) mid-riff was exposed during the dance sequence and after much anguish and protest, the song was included in the film with the actress' mid-riff covered with the help of VFX effects.

Meanwhile, Padmaavat had a great opening at the Indian box office despite all the protests against its release. It had collected Rs 19 crore in addition to Rs 5 crore from the paid previews.

It witnessed massive growth on its following days, making a day-wise collection of Rs 32 crore on Friday, Rs 27 crore on Saturday and Rs 31 crore on Sunday, taking its business to over Rs 100 crore net at the domestic market in just four days.