Deepika Padukone's Padmaavat (Padmavat/Padmavati) has started with a bang at the Andhra Pradesh, Telangana (AP/T) and Tamil Nadu (TN) box offices, and it is set to make superb collections on the first day.

Several big-ticket Bollywood movies were released in Telugu and Tamil and did well at the box office here. Taking a cue from them, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's team decided to dub Padmaavat in these languages.

Deepika Padukone tweeted on January 19: "#Padmaavat, releasing on 25th January, 2018 in theatres near you!Now also in 3D, Imax 3D, Tamil & Telugu."

The trailers of the Telugu and Tamil versions of Padmaavat went on to get around 2 million views. The makers of the film also organised its special screenings for critics in Chennai and Hyderabad two days ahead of its release, and it got rave reviews from the critics in both states.

Padmaavat was released in over 500 screens in the Telugu and Tamil states on Thursday. The hype and critics' verdict helped the film register an average of over 50 percent advance booking in these areas for its opening day. After seeing this response, trade experts predicted that the movie would get a decent opening and beat the records of previous dubbed Hindi movies.

As predicted, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed film has opened to a fantastic response, with an average occupancy of 70 percent in both multiplexes and single screens in these areas in the morning show. Some cinema halls screening Padmaavat ran to packed houses in the Telugu and Tamil states.

The Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh-starrer garnered positive response from viewers who watched it in the morning show. The word of mouth is expected to boost its collection in the afternoon and evening shows. As per early trends, Padmaavat is likely to collect over Rs 5 crore gross at the box office in these areas on the first day.

However, Bhaagamathie will be released in Telugu and Tamil in a large number of theatres down south, and a couple of Tamil films are also set to hit the screens on Friday, January 26. They are likely to take a toll on the collection of Padmaavat from its second day. It remains to be seen whether the Deepika Padukone-starrer will survive this clash at the box office.