The new yoga trend making a buzz in New York is likely leave you shocked.

Known as 'orgasmic meditation' or 'OMing,' this latest wellness practice, offered by a company, is a 'consciousness practice' of vagina massage to help women enjoy the moment and relax.

This unique kind of yoga has been introduced by a US firm called OneTaste, which defines orgasmic meditation as "a consciousness practice you do with another person".

This massage is different from yoni massage and it doesn't aim at making you reach the climax.

"There's an important distinction that's worth making between climax and the orgasm state. Climax is a few seconds of physical experience, whereas the state of orgasm is continuous—allowing OMers to access an optimal state of consciousness brought about from the activation of the sex impulse," OneTaste website explains about the difference between 'orgasm state' and climax.

According to OM experts, the orgasmic meditation is good for people who like giving pleasure to others but aren't comfortable receiving it or are not used to it, a report by metro.co.uk stated.

The orgasmic yoga focuses more on the orgasmic experience instead of climax and there is a difference between the two feelings.

While you go for orgasmic meditation, you have the option to either take your partner along or get a complete stranger along who would get intimate with you.

The companion you choose to take along will be the only one working around the region and not you.

"Orgasmic Meditation is a consciousness practice you do with another person. During OM, one person strokes another person's clitoris for 15 minutes with no goal other than to feel sensation," the website states.

"The OM practice combines the power and attention of mediation with the deeply human, deeply felt and connected experience of orgasm. And that, apparently, helps folk to become more empathetic, connected and generous," the website qouted the company sources.

"Orgasm magnifies, intensifies and vivifies everyday experience not by altering it, but by revealing its true nature," according to OneTaste.