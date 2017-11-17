Just a few hours ago, popular smartphone-maker OnePlus announced the new Android flagship OnePlus 5T in New York City and it comes with a couple of major upgrades in terms of design and camera, but to everyone's shock, the new device runs one-year-old Nougat OS.

Google's new Android Oreo was announced in August and yet the new OnePlus 5T runs Android 7.1 Nougat and this might act as a turn off for many prospective buyers. In a bid to mitigate the backlash, the company has promised to offer Android Oreo beta ROM to the public soon.

Also read: OnePlus 5T Quick Review: Old wine in a fancy new bottle you can actually afford

OnePlus has confirmed that the original OnePlus 5 will get the public beta ROM by the end of November and OnePlus 5T will get the same software in December. It has to be noted that the new 5T series is slated to be made in limited quantities at Early Access Sale on Amazon and OnePlus online store on November 21 and later released via open sale on November 28, so the device owners need not have to wait long for the Android Oreo beta OS.

As far as the final stable version is concerned, OnePlus has promised to roll-out the update in early 2018 first for the OnePlus 5 and later, probably in a few weeks to the 5T series.

What's coming in Android Oreo update?

Android Oreo brings several enhancements to the OnePlus 5 series, such as faster booting, latest Google security patches, extend battery life by cutting down on unnecessary activities of apps in the background, more fluid experiences to phones and tablets.

It also brings new features such as picture-in-picture, which allows users to do two tasks simultaneously, like checking the calendar while planning a party on a Duo video call. And Smart Text Selection improves copy and paste. With the help of machine learning to recognise entities on the screen—like a complete address—users will be able to easily select text they want with a double tap, and even bring up an app like Maps to help during navigation.

The notable aspect of the Android Oreo is the Rescue Party feature, which helps the device to recover from constant boot loops and also additional improvements in security via Google Play Protect that checks suspicious activities and malware in an application.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on Google Android Oreo release schedule and OnePlus products.