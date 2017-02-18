Looks like 2017 is a lucky year for Tovino Thomas, who is all set to shine with his back-to-back projects in Malayalam. The latest we hear is that the young actor is making his debut in Tamil as well.

The Guppy actor has been signed up to play a significant role in cinematographer-turned-director BR Vijayalakshmi's yet-to-be-titled movie. The upcoming movie is said to be based on real life incidents that happened in Brazil. Vijayalakshmi, known as Asia's first woman cinematographer, had also directed the romantic movie Paattu Padava in 1995.

Tovino is basking in the success of the Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer, Ezra, and he plays a police officer in the horror thriller, which opened to a fabulous response from the audience. After rocking the Kerala box office, the Jay K-directed film has hit the theatres across India and the UAE-GCC areas as well.

Tovino is also awaiting the release of the campus entertainer, Oru Mexican Aparatha (OMA). The young star plays a communist in Tom Emmatty's directorial venture, which has been scheduled to hit the screens on March 3. He is also a part of the sports movie Godha, helmed by Basil Joseph, in which he plays a wrestler with Renji Panicker and Wamiqa Gabbi. The teaser and trailer of both the movies had become top trending videos on YouTube India, showing that the audience is eagerly awaiting the release of Tovino's movies.

He was also in news recently for self-trolling, leaving no space for trollers to make fun of him. He had posted a photo of his daughter with an interesting caption: "Baby, who tonsured her hair at Vellankanni Church, praying that her father's upcoming movies become superhit. Proud of you my girl. Tovino Thomas' psychological move to get the sentiments of family [translated from Malayalam]." Soon, netizens started requesting Tovino not to make them jobless. Planning to troll Tovino Thomas? Trollers, you are too late, he does it himself