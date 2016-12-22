In 2016, Xiaomi launched five flagship phones -- Mi 5, Mi 5s and 5s Plus, and just when everybody thought the company was done for the year, Xiaomi took everyone by surprise and launched the new Mi Note 2 and concept phone Mi Mix with edgeless display with 91.3 percent screen-to-body ratio in November. Now, a report has emerged that the Chinese company is ready with another marquee phone.

A Chinese Weibo user has posted promotional ads of Xiaomi Mi S with images and features. In the image, the device looks identical to the 2016 flagship phone Mi 5 series. The primary camera module, the Mi logo placement on the back and the physical home button on the front side is similar.

However, the device's size is different compared to the original model. It measures 128.3 x 64.2 x 8.2 mm, whereas the Mi 5 measures 145.60 x 70.30 x 8.25 mm, in dimension.

As per the leaked advertisements (via Android Pure), the 4.6-inch Mi S display will have full HD (1920x1080p) resolution and 2.5G glass shield.

Under the hood, it is said to come with top-of-the-line hardware, which includes Qualcomm's most powerful CPU yet, Snapdragon 821, Adreno 530 graphics engine, 4GB RAM, 128GB internal storage and a 2,600mAh battery.

Xiaomi Mi S also boasts 12 MP primary camera with Sony IMX378 sensor with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus, 4K video capture, and dual-LED flash. On the front, it houses 4MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture and is capable of taking full HD (1080p) video, as well.

So far, Xiaomi has not made any official comment on the rumoured Mi S phone, but it has confirmed to participate in the world renowned CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2017, Las Vegas, which is scheduled to kickoff on January 5. The company may announce the new product there.

Watch this space for latest news on Xiaomi products.