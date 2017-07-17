NASA's New Horizons spacecraft transmitted the images of the dwarf planet Pluto and its moons in 2015.

Here's all you need to know about New Horizons' flyby:

1. The spacecraft collected images of the Pluto system and covered its icy terrain and its moons.

Check out New Horizons Flyover of Pluto:

2. The astronomers used the data collected by the New Horizons spacecraft and digital elevation models of Pluto and its largest moon Charon, which were transmitted to Earth in the July of 2015, to create flyover movies that provided amazing new perspectives about the unique features which were discovered. These findings by the researchers changed the views about the Pluto system.

3. This flyover covered the highlands to the southwest of the great expanse of nitrogen ice-covered plain informally called Sputnik Planitia. The western margin of the Sputnik was first analysed by the viewer where it borders the dark, cratered terrain of Cthulhu Macula – comprising of blocky mountain ranges present within the plain.

4. The spacecraft moved towards the north through the rough and fractured terrain of Voyager Terra and then goes over Pioneer Terra, that consists of deep and broad pits, before concluding over the bladed terrain of Tartarus Dorsa in the far east of the encounter hemisphere.

5. The New Horizons made its closest approach to Charon during the flight. It then took a dive over the canyon of Serenity Chasma, which is deep, wide.

6. After which the view moves north, passing over Dorothy Gale crater and the dark polar hood of Mordor Macula. The flight then turns south, covering the northern terrain of Oz Terra before ending over the relatively flat equatorial plains of Vulcan Planum and the "moated mountains" of Clarke Montes.

7. The topographic relief is exaggerated by a factor of two to three times in these movies to highlight topography and the colours of Pluto's and Charon's surface also have been enhanced to make it more detailed.

Check out New Horizons Flyover of Charon here: