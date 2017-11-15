Controversial photos of a flying saucer-like craft along with a helicopter flying at a close distance, near the American Navy Base has left alien hunters and UFOlogists baffled.

ALSO READ: UFO hunter reveals TRUTH behind bizarre 'Black Triangles' spotted in UK [VIDEO]

A UFO has been spotted hovering over California Navy Base, according to Keith Bradshaw, who claimed to have captured the photograph.

UFO hunters speculate that this could be an evidence pointing to the presence of alien life.

Keith Bradshaw clicked the photos from the Californian desert near the Naval Air Weapons Station, China Lake in 2007. It shows a silver UFO.

ALSO READ: This SHOCKING 1992 footage may prove aliens are REAL [VIDEO]

Bradshaw did not release these images so far because of nervousness. He claimed that he is now making the photographs public with an objective to unveil the mystery behind aliens.

These pictures are said to be "the most controversial UFO photos on record", Express reported.

ALSO READ: Creepy! A man's body was discovered in hospital ceiling in Africa

After seeing the UFO, Bradshaw secretly tried to inform a friend working on the base about the bizarre view he had seen. He even reveals about hearing the noise of a helicopter as he was on the way to meet his friend.

Bradshaw saw the UFO being surrounded by numerous military vehicles. He went shirtless to camouflage with the surrounding environment and saw the flying saucer for around 10 minutes.

ALSO READ: Discovery of 1,700-year-old 'Mummified Aliens' in Peru's Nazca is NOT A HOAX, claims scientist [VIDEO]

"This thing would wobble along close to the ground, very unstable. Then it would freeze in position, go up to a certain height and sit there for a few minutes perfectly still. It made no noise that I could hear. I don't believe anyone could have been riding on the inside, but I got the idea the helicopter was somehow remotely controlling it," Bradshaw said, as quoted by Express.

"It looked like whoever was controlling it was having fun with it, sometimes because they would do little tricks with it," he added.

ALSO READ: UFO-like bizarre clouds spotted in UK's Dorset county [VIDEO]

These pictures have been sent to some of the top UFO experts in the world for revealing whether these are authentic or just a hoax. There have been mixed reviews by the experts so far.

"This could turn out to be one of the most controversial UFO photo-cases on record. The photo-analysts contacted cannot come to an agreement about these photos. Are they fake or genuine? Who knows," said British UFO sleuth Philip Mantle.

ALSO READ: Conspiracy theorist discovers mysterious underwater pyramids near Florida using Google Earth

Jason Gleaves, an ex-RAF and BAE Airbus division employee from UK believes these are not authentic.

"With technology of today and software, you can't be 100 percent sure of image authenticity, no matter how good it looks," Gleaves added.

ALSO READ: Man from Arizona gets rid of blocked nose by masturbating!

A former US Navy physicist named Dr Bruce Maccabee feels this proof is not sufficient to prove that this craft couldn't be a drone with a different shape which was operating under the control of the people flying the chopper.

"I'm not sure the military is so stupid to fly in an open space a 'flying saucer' if they want to keep it secret but I still have no idea what the object could be," Tobias Lingren of Sweden's Aviation Authority.