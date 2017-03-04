A strange fireball was observed in the skies of Tasmania on February 28. It was one-of-a-kind, which activated the conspiracy theorists who soon came up with various hypotheses.

Airservices Australia, an Australian Government owned corporation, said that the fireball was a mere aircraft in the Australian skies. However, alien conspiracy theorists rubbished the claim, and one even described the fireball to have the features of a reptile's face.

"It was very slow moving, not like the high jets I've seen before. I got out the binoculars and thought it must be a meteorite," said Lee-Anne Peters from Sorell, who recorded this strange encounter.

This object left her baffled and she had first guessed it to be a meteorite, ABC reported.

"I was sure it was something burning up from space ... but now, I am sure it was just a plane with the sunrise highlighting its contrails," Peters said.

On the other hand, many Facebook users strongly believed it to be an intelligent extraterrestrial life.

A Facebook user reacted to Airservices Australia's comment posting: "This isn't a bloody plane, wake up people. If it was a plane then damn that would be one burning big ass plane. Planes do not leave flames."

One of the users defined it as another UFO sighting by a UFO believer, who even claimed that aliens visiting our planet are our allies.

But unlike the alien believers and conspiracy theorists, John Dickey, the head of the School of Physical Sciences, described the fireball as a piece of space junk, probably an old spacecraft, which re-entered Earth's atmosphere.

"It's definitely not a meteorite — they tend to look more like shooting stars. I wouldn't call it a contrail of a plane either," he told ABC.

Prof Dickey even elucidated that such object sightings are becoming too common these days and they could be dangerous for satellites orbiting our planet.