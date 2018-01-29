A mysterious phenomenon was observed by a person in Waterford, New Jersey while he was on his rear deck on January 20, 2018.

The black square-shaped object was spotted in the skies of Waterford during sunset by the spectator.

The witness was baffled on seeing this strange anomaly and reported it to MUFON (Mutual UFO Network) an organisation which carries out researches on UFO and aliens. This instance is saved as case number 89729 by MUFON.

The witness informed the YouTube channel — UFOmania - The truth is out there, that he had never seen anything like this in his 60 years of outdoorsmanship.

Various photos of this bizarre object was captured by the spectator using his Canon digital 7140 lens. However, he wonders whether the object he saw was a military craft or not. It remains a mystery whether this amusing shape is a natural phenomenon or a cloaked secret military craft.

WATCH VIDEO:

In another interesting case that has been reported to MUFON by an astronomer, a cigar-shaped object was observed in the M42 Orion nebula.

The astronomer was accumulating data about the nebula when he noticed a strange cylindrical object.

He was surprised to observe more of these unidentified objects while he captured more images of the nebula using an 8-inch astrograph Newtonian telescope. On close observation, these mysterious cylindrical objects appeared to be moving towards the right.