Tired of last minute rushes to fuel stations? Exasperated by long winding queues at the petrol bunk? Stuck with an empty tank after you forgot to refuel the night before? Well, these routine hassles could be a thing of past, at least here in Bengaluru. Wonder how? Simple.

ANB Fuels Pvt Ltd, a Bengaluru-based startup has come up with an innovative solution to deliver fuel at your doorsteps in the city. All you have to do is place your order online and you get the fuel delivered at your doorstep.

MyPetrolPump began its operation in the Silicon city of India recently. Currently, the service of MyPetrolPump is limited to select areas such as HSR Layout, Koramangala, Bellandur, BTM and Bomanahalli layouts. However, the young techies behind the venture hope to expand the fuel delivery to other locations gradually. In the works is also a smartphone app that will be made available on Apple App Store and Google Play Store for ease of bookings.

How does it work?

MyPetrolPump is just like any other online platform for shopping. It promises to deliver fuel in the select areas with its fleet of specialised mini Refuellers. These vehicles can access areas with limited space or difficult terrains within a short span of time. For customers, orders can either be placed by visiting the website of the firm or placing a call on 7880504050. The customer has the option to choose the time of the delivery when placing an order. For the time being, MyPetrolPump only delivers diesel and charges Rs. 99/litre for the delivery of up to 100 litres.

Mypetrolpump claims it gets the fuel directly from authorised dealers of leading oil companies near the locations entered by the customer. The fuel is sourced only after receiving the booking from customers and hence fuel adulteration is out of question.