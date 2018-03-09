Infamous gangster Dawood Ibrahim's key aide Farooq Takla was arrested in Dubai and brought back to India Thursday, March 8. He was then produced before a TADA court in Mumbai, which has sent Takla to CBI custody until March 19, reported the Press Trust of India.
The trial so far
- Yasin Mansoor Mohamed Farooq, more commonly called Farooq Takla, is a key member of the D-company.
- The CBI will now interrogate him on his role in the serial bomb blasts in Mumbai in 1993 that killed 257 and injured 713.
- He was deported from Dubai on March 8.
- The 57-year-old was produced before the TADA court around 6.45 pm, Thursday.
- Mansoor Ahmed, who was also accused in the same case and his twin, was seen waiting for him, reported India Today.
- The two hugged each other and had to be separated by the police.
- Mansoor told Takla to speak up before the TADA court judge. "Farooq bolna main jo bhi bolunga yahi court me aapke saamne bolunga" (Farooq tell the judge that whatever I have to say, I will say it right here).
- During the court proceedings, special public prosecutor Deepak Salvi said Takla was one of the conspirators of 1993 Mumbai blast case.
- "He had sent four people to Pakistan via Dubai for training. There are confessions of others in the case who have elaborated on his role," he said.
About Farooq Takla
- He fled Mumbai after the 1993 blast and is wanted on terrorism, murder and conspiracy charges.
- Takla is known to be in-charge of D Company's Dubai operation.
- He was also a hawala operator in the Gulf and operated under a fake name.
- He is a bitter rival of the Arun Gawli gang and is said to have had a hand in the murder of Shailesh Haldankar of the Gawli gang in 1992.
- The CBI had asked the Interpol to issue a Red Corner notice against Takla in 1995.