After months of soak tests, Lenovo-owned Motorola has finally commenced Android Oreo roll-out for the former flagship phone Moto Z in select regions.

Lenovo confirmed the news on the company's official support page. It stated Android Oreo (build version: M8996_1239.53.01.126.29R) will be initially made available to the Moto Z in Brazil. However, the US and European variant users have to wait a little longer to get a taste of Google's chocolate-milk cookie-flavored OS.

Here's how to install Android Oreo OTA (Over-The-Air) update on Moto Z :

1. Once you get an update notification on your screen, select "Yes, I'm in."

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now."

3. After the software is installed, your phone will re-start automatically.

4. Your phone is now updated.

Since the OTA roll-out process is being carried out in stages, it will take a few weeks to reach all regions. Until then, device owners can check for updates manually by going to Settings >> About Phone >> System Updates >> Check for the new firmware.

Android Oreo: Key feature in the update

Android v8.0 Oreo comes with numerous enhancements over v7.0 Nougat such as performance optimization, battery life improvements by cutting down on unnecessary activities of apps in the background, more fluid experiences to phones and Google's latest March 2018 security patch.

A praiseworthy aspect of the Android Oreo is the Rescue Party feature, which helps the device to recover from constant boot loops and also additional enhancement in security via Google Play Protect that checks suspicious activities and malware in the application.

It also brings new features such as picture-in-picture, which allows users to do two tasks simultaneously, like checking the calendar while planning a party on a Duo video call. And Smart Text Selection improves copy and paste. With the help of machine learning to recognize entities on the screen—like a complete address—users will be able to easily select text they want with a double tap, and even bring up an app like Maps to help during navigation.

Motorola Moto series phones eligible for Android Oreo update:

The company has confirmed the release of the Oreo update to the Moto Z2, Z2 Play, Z2 Force, Moto Z (and also Droid series), Z Play (and also Droid series), Z Force(and also Droid series), Moto X4, Moto G5, G5 Plus, G5s, G5s Plus and the Moto G4 Plus.

Mobile owners can also track real-time software release status of the device, by logging in to Motorola software support page.

Stay Tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on Motorola products and Google Android Oreo release schedule details.