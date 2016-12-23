Here are some stories from International Business Times India to start your day:

1. Assad government regains full control of Aleppo

The Syrian state media quoted the government on Thursday as saying that it has taken full control of Aleppo after over five years of armed struggle with rebel forces. Read more...

2. Beyonce sued by Jay-Z? Is all not well between the couple?

It seems like everything is not okay in Jay Z-Beyonce love heaven. Rumours are getting stronger that the couple is headed for a split. A report also claims that Beyonce is being sued by Jay Z's record company label for illegally using the logo of the company, Roc-A-Fella, in a video. Read more...

3. Cancer treatment: Sun Pharma to acquire Novartis' cancer drug Odomzo for $175 million

Mumbai-based Sun Pharma will acquire cancer drug Odomzo from Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis for $175 million and additional milestone payments Read more...

4. Snapdeal will now deliver Rs 2,000 notes to your doorstep through Cash@Home

One of India's leading online marketing portals, Snapdeal, on Thursday announced that in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's demonetisation drive, they will deliver Rs 2,000 to the doorsteps of the customers. Read more...

5. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza sales cross 83,000 units

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been part of the Indian roads since March and the compact SUV has been earning tremendous response with the bookings for the model crossing over 1.72 lakh in less than eight months of its arrival. Read more...