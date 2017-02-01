After ending 2016 on a dull note, the Mollywood industry is back with a bang after the release of two family entertainers, which are ruling the box office in Kerala in 2017. After Dulquer Salmaan's Jomonte Suviseshangal and Mohanlal's Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, few other Malayalam projects have been scheduled to hit the screens in February.

Check out the list of Malayalam movies that will be released in February:

Fukri

It is Jayasurya's comedy entertainer Fukri that will be the first Mollywood release. The movie, which is the directorial venture of Siddique, marks the duo's first association together. The young star is said to be seen as an engineering drop-out, who is also a kleptomaniac (inability to refrain from the urge to steal things).

The teaser and trailer of the movie have been opened to positive response from the audience, but they have also raised confusion as Jayasurya's character Lucky is seen as a Hindu and as a Muslim too in it. Prayaga Martin and Anu Sithara play the female lead roles in the movie, which also has Lal, Siddique, Soubin Shahir and Krishna Prabha in pivotal roles. Fukri will be released on February 3.

Ezra

Since December 2016, the fans of Prithviraj Sukumaran are eagerly waiting to see the horror movie Ezra, which has been making headlines ever since it went on floors. The Jay K directorial, which also stars Priya Anand, Tovino Thomas, Sudev Nair, Babu Antony and Vijayaraghavan in main roles, is one of the most awaited movies in Malayalam, thanks to its impressive trailer, teaser and songs, which have gone viral online.

There are also rumours that superstar Mohanlal will be making a cameo appearance in the horror thriller, though no official confirmation regarding the same has been announced by the team of Ezra, which has been scheduled to hit the screens on February 10.

Aby

The trailer of Vineeth Sreenivasan's Aby has already raised the expectations of the audience from the directorial venture of Srikant Murali. Vineeth, who plays the title character, is an autistic, who dreams of flying a plane by himself. Aju Varghese, Sudheer Karamana, Dileesh Pothan and Suraj Venjrumoodu also play significant roles in the movie, which will be released on February 23.