Superstar Mohanlal is on a roll with back-to-back blockbusters and now, he has been roped in for some of the big budget projects lined up for the next few years.

After announcing Odiyan and Mahabharata, on Tuesday, October 3, the superstar has revealed his next big project to be directed by Ajoy Varma and scripted by Saju Thomas. Santhosh T Kuruvilla bankrolls the yet-to-be-titled movie in association with John Thomas and Mibu Jose Nettikadan under the banner of Moonshot Entertainment.

"Here's announcing my next project to be shot soon after Odiyan. The Movie is yet to be titled and will be Directed by Ajoy Varma and scripted by Saju Thomas . This would be under the banner of Moonshot Entertainment , produced by Santhosh T Kuruvilla and Co produced by John Thomas and Mibu Jose Nettikadan [sic]," Mohanlal posted on his social media page.

Mohanlal is expected to join the team of the untitled film after wrapping up the shooting of VA Shrikumar's Menon's much-awaited thriller Odiyan.

Ajoy had worked as an editor on films Jai Santoshi Maa (2006), Shikhar (2005), Nothing But Life (2004) and Beyond the Soul (2002). He had also helmed Bollywood comedy entertainer SRK in 2009.

The upcoming Mohanlal-starrer is the second production venture of Moonshot Entertainment after filmmaker Priyadarshan's untitled Tamil flick with Udayanidhi Stalin, Namitha Pramod, Parvati Nair and Samuthirakani in main roles. The family entertainer is the official remake of Dileesh Pothan and Fahadh Faasil's blockbuster Malayalam film Maheshinte Prathikaram.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal's next Mollywood thriller Villain, helmed by B Unnikrishnan is scheduled to hit the screens this month. It is one of the most anticipated films of the superstar, thanks to the impressive and thrilling promo videos that have raised the expectations of the audience. The movie also has Manju Warrier, Tamil stars Vishal, Hansika Motwani, Telugu actors Srikanth and Raashi Khanna in main roles.