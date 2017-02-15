Is Mohanlal the real superstar of Mollywood? Let haters say whatever they want, but a video of the actor that has gone viral on social media recently shows how down-to-earth personality he is.

In the video that has been uploaded on the fan page of the superstar as well as on the Facebook page of actor Aju Varghese, Mohanlal is seen helping the crew members of a movie. From the actor's looks, it is understood to be taken from the shooting location of the blockbuster action thriller Pulimurugan.

While the video on the Facebook page of Mohanlal Fans Club has been watched 5.1 lakh times, it has been viewed over 4.7 lakh times within 19 hours of hitting the cyber space on Aju's page.

"A great man is always willing to be little - Ralph Waldo #thelalettan #superstarforareason [sic]," the comedian quoted the American poet while sharing the video on his social media page.

After watching the video, netizens have been lauding Mohanlal for being such a simple personality despite being such a superstar, who has made a mark in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi industries. "Aju Varghese, absolutely right our lalettan is only that person of simplicity .. and ajuchettan,your way of congratulating such posts defines ur mind of quality," comments a social media user.

"Real star..an inspiration to many other super stars [sic]," comments another. "He is hero of all class. He can go with any body. He has large heart. It is said that when someone reaches the zenith of his profession one burns his ego with supreme knowledge [sic]," said another fan of the actor, who is basking in the success of four back-to-back blockbusters - Janatha Garage, Oppam, Pulimurugan and Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol.

