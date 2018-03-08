Melania Trump is undoubtedly one of the most stylish women the world has seen. The Donald Trump wife has been giving fashion goals way before she became the First Lady of United States. After she became the FLOTUS, she has been revamping the style books with her stunning outfits at political engagements.

As part of her recent political engagement, Melania met Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara Netanyahu on March 5, where Melania was donning an ensemble which costs a whopping $4690.

The Israeli couple met the first couple of the US in the White House earlier this week. Melania chose to wear custom-made egg blue Max Mara wrap cost that costs a jaw-dropping $3,995. She matched the expensive coat with a pair of $695 Christian Louboutin metallic stilettoes.

Opting for basic makeup, Melania chose to let her locks fall off her shoulder and wore minimal jewelry for the meet. Interestingly, Melania and Sara twinned on the occasion. The Israeli PM's wife was also seen donning a blue dress matched with nude stilettoes.

Letting her blonde locks sit on her shoulder, Sara sported a bold red lipstick whereas Melania opted to go with a nude shade.

A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on Mar 5, 2018 at 1:16pm PST

Melania took to her Instagram account and share a few pictures from their meet. She captioned the pictures: "Great visit with Prime Minister Benjamin & Mrs. Netanyahu! Enjoyed hosting Sarah Netanyahu for lunch to discuss how we can make a better and safer world for children."

While fashion police loved what she wore, Newsweek blasted the FLOTUS for wearing the expensive ensemble. The publication reported that the amount spent on the one outfit to meet the Israeli first couple "could feed a family of four for six months."