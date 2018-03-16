Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are headed for their happily ever after. The royal couple is preparing to walk down the aisle and say "I do" this summer. But it looks like there are a few road bumps before their holy union.

According to The Blast, the soon-to-be royal's alleged topless photos have been leaked online by the notorious site Celeb Jihad. However, a representative of Kensington Palace told the publication that they are nothing more than fake pictures.

Celeb Jihad is known to leak private pictures of celebrities. Last year, several stars including Gal Gadot, Miley Cyrus, Sarah Hyland and more fell prey to the nude photo leak scandal.

Four photos featuring Meghan semi-nude have been released by the infamous website, with the claims that there are more to come. These photos have been shared as a "preview."

It is unclear from where or how these photos were sourced but the news outlet reports that photos featured the former actress' face. This is not the first time that Meghan's nude photos have made headlines.

Soon after the actress and Harry confirmed that they were dating in 2016, Radar Online reported that a slew of topless photos of Meghan during a vacation in Greece and Mexico with her ex-husband Engelson made its way online.

The rumor was dismissed by E! News and Gossip Cop stating that the pictures are fake.

The unfortunate breach of privacy comes soon after Queen Elizabeth II, Harry's grandmother, officially approved her grandson's choice of wife. According to royal customs, the reigning monarch has to give their blessings to everyone in the six places in line to the throne.

In a Privy Council meeting at Buckingham Palace, the Queen shared her consent. The letter of consent read: "My Lords, I declare my consent to a contract of matrimony between my most dearly beloved grandson Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales and Rachel Meghan Markle, which consent I am causing to be signified under the Great Seal and to be entered in the books of the Privy Council."

The Queen has formally given her consent to “my most dearly beloved grandson” Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle! Great spot @_harklesparkle_ #harryandmeghan #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/J3QRVu8B1U — Emily Nash (@emynash) March 15, 2018

As part of joining the royal family, the former Suits actress was also baptized last week in a private ceremony. Wedding bells will ring on May 19 in the presence of 2,600 citizens, family, and friends.