Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi's upcoming movie Beyond The Clouds has been in the news after Bollywood star Deepika Padukone was said to be playing the lead role. The photos of the fashionista in a totally de-glam avatar for the movie had even shocked the audience. However, recent reports clarified she was no more part of the movie.

Now, Malayalam actress Malavika Mohanan has been roped in to replace Deepika in Beyond the Clouds, which revolves around the beautiful relationship between a brother and a sister. Bollywood superstar Shahid Kapoor's step-brother Ishan Khattar will play the lead in the Majid directorial.

It is understood that the shooting of the film has started previous month, and Malavika has joined the team a few days ago. The movie, produced by Zee Studios and Eyecandy Films, will be shot in Mumbai.

Malavika, daughter of popular cinematographer KU Mohanan, made her acting debut in 2012 opposite Dulquer Salmaan in the Malayalam movie Pattam Pole. She later played the female lead role in critically acclaimed movie Nirnayakam, and was last seen in the Kannada film Naanu Mattu Varalakshmi. The actress is awaiting the release of the highly anticipated Mammootty-starrer, The Great Father, in which she plays a character called Meera. The family action thriller is scheduled to hit the screens on March 30.