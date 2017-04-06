Katha Parayumbol (2007) is one of the most celebrated Malayalam movies, starring Sreenivasan and Mammootty. The movie was remade into Hindi (Billu) with Irrfan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan playing the key roles.

The characters EP Balan, Eappachan Muthalali, Devasya, Sarasan, Sridevi, Das Vadakkemuri will soon be back on screen, but not for the sequel of M Mohanan's directorial venture. Popular filmmaker Lal Jose is bringing back these characters as part of a corporate film for ESAF small finance bank.

The filmmaker announced the news via his Facebook page and wrote: Hello friends! I got an interesting opportunity recently, to visualise a corporate film called 'Katha Veendum Prayumpol' for ESAF small finance bank. It's based on the celebrated Malayalam feature film 'Katha Parayumpol' directed by M Mohanan/written by Srinivasan [sic]."

The 40-minute long ad film, titled Katha Veendum Parayumbol, will be telecast in Malayalam entertainment channel Flowers TV at 12.30 pm on Sunday, April 9.

Stating it as a great experience to bring back Barber Balan, one of the most notable characters played by Sreenivasan, Lal has unveiled the teaser of the corporate film, which shows some visuals from Katha Parayumbol. "Thanks to Team 'Navarasa Creatives' and here is the teaser of 'Katha veendum parayumpol' [sic]," the Vikramadityan director posted on his social media page.

Watch the teaser of Katha Veendum Parayumbol here: