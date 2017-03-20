Out of 10 Malayalam movies released in 2017, as many as six movies including C/o Saira Banu, Alamara, Angamaly Diaries, Oru Mexican Aparatha (OMA), Ezra and Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol are performing decently at the six multiplexes in Kochi.

Alamara, starring Sunny Wayne and Aditi Ravi, has been garnering positive response from the audience. The Midhun Manuel Thomas directorial, which revolves around the life of a newly married couple, is believed to have earned Rs 4.08 lakh on the third day from 22 shows at six multiplexes in Kochi. The first weekend collection of Alamara stands at Rs 13.36 lakh.

Despite being released on the same day, Angamaly Diaries has been performing well than Oru Mexican Aparatha at the multiplexes in the city. The realistic movie, helmed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, has raked in Rs 6.87 lakh with an average theatre occupancy of 65.15% on the 17th day. At the same time, Tom Emmatty's directorial venture had only 51.55% theatre occupancy on the 17th day and earned only Rs 2.54 lakh.

While Angamaly Diaries, scripted by Chemban Vinod Jose, has entered the Rs 1 crore club at the multiplexes within 17 days, the campus entertainer OMA has only made a business of Rs 89.22 lakh despite being opened to a positive response.

Among the 2017 Malayalam releases, Prithviraj Sukumaran's horror thriller, Ezra, topped the highest grossers' list at Kochi multiplexes with a total collection of Rs 2.18 crore in 38 days, followed by Mohanlal's Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol's 59 days' gross at Rs 1.97 crore.