The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) in Kerala is expected to announce the results of the Plus Two SAY (Save A Year) and Improvement examinations conducted from June 7 to June 13. Reports suggest that it will be declared on Monday, July 10.

Read more: How to apply for SAY, improvement, revaluation

Over 60,000 students had failed without becoming eligible for higher studies after the main exam results were declared on May 15.

The Kerala Plus Two main examination was held from March 8 to March 28. Out of 3,66,139 students who appeared for the exam, 3,05,262 became eligible for higher studies with 83.37 percent pass percentage.

Among them, 11,829 (8,604 girls and 3,225 boys) students had scored A+ for all subjects. While Kannur district recorded the highest pass percentage (87.22 percent), it was Pathanamthitta that fared low at 77.65 percent. The exams were conducted in 2,030 centres across Kerala, three in Mahe, nine in Lakshadweep and eight in West Asia.

However, in 2016, the pass percentage of the Plus Two exam was only 80.94 percent.

Where to check results of Kerala Plus Two SAY exam?

Click on the links HERE and HERE