Aruvikkara MLA KS Sabarinadhan and Thiruvananthapuram sub-collector Divya S Iyer have entered wedlock between 9:30 am and 10:15 am on Friday, June 30. The wedding ceremony took place at Kumaraswamy Temple in Thakala in Thiruvananthapuram.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy, Congress leaders KC Joseph, VD Satheeshan, Anto Antony, and other friends and family of the couple graced the ceremony. Divya, who has also proved her talent in Kathakali, Odissi, classical music and solo acts, rendered a keerthanam after the wedding ceremony.

The reception function will be held at 5 pm at Girideepam Convention Centre in the capital city on Friday, and at VK Auditorium in Aryanad on July 2, and several Kerala politicians, bureaucrats and other big names are expected to grace the occasion.

Sabarinadhan shared their wedding photo on his Facebook page on Friday with the caption translated as "journey together from now on".

Sabarinadhan, an engineering and MBA graduate, made his entry into Kerala politics after the demise of his father G Karthikeyan, the former Kerala Assembly speaker. He became an MLA after winning the by-election conducted in Aruvkkara constituency in Thiruvananthapuram in 2015. Meanwhile, Divya, who is a 2014 batch IAS officer, was the Assistant Collector of Kottayam district in 2016 and rose to fame for her song encouraging people to cast votes ahead of the Assembly elections in May.

