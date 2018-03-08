The Supreme Court has restored the marriage of Hadiya, the center of the Kerala love jihad controversy, Thursday afternoon. The top court also set aside the Kerala High Court's order which had annulled her and Shafin Jahan's marriage.
The judgement was passed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud.
- The love jihad controversy spiralled when the 24-year-old Hadiya, whose name was Akhila Asokan converted to Islam before marrying a Muslim man Jahan.
- Even though Hadiya had claimed that she changed her religion on her own will, her family had said that she was forcefully converted to Islam.
- Hadiya's father Ashokan KM had then approached the Kerala HC in May 2017, where the court ruled in the parents' favour and annulled her marriage to Jahan.
- Hadiya's husband had then moved the apex court and said that it was an insult to the independence of women in the country.
- In a video recorded by Kerala-based activist Rahul Easwar in August 2017, Hadiya was heard pleading with the activist to be taken away from her father.
- In November 2017, the SC entrusted her into the care of her college dean of Sivaraj Homeopathy Medical College in Tamil Nadu's Salem.
- The top court has said that the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) probe on Hadiya's husband 's alleged links with ISIS will continue.