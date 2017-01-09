The family and friends of Jishnu Pranoy, an 18-year-old engineering student who allegedly hanged himself in a bathroom of his college hostel in Thrissur in Kerala on Friday (January 6), have accused the instititute's authorities of harassing him over charges of cheating in examination.

The media also faced the flak from the netizens for not naming the engineering college where the tragedy occurred. All but one news channel Kairali People mentioned Nehru College of Engineering and Research Centre in Pampady, Thrissur, as a "well-known college" which left the social media users livid and they accused them of shielding the institute. They, at the same time, praised Kairali People for naming it.

Many memes also surfaced against the college on the Internet alleging that the authorities had threatened to debar Jishnu after he was apparently caught copying from another student during an examination held the same day he died.

The hashtag #JusticeForJishnu trended on the social media asking the authorities to take action in the case. But the authorities refuted the charges of harassing Jishnu and said that they had told him the implications of using unfair means.

"He himself crossed out his answer sheets and gave us in writing that he was doing so because he copied," Dr AS Vardharajan, principal of the college, told NDTV.

A few netizens also faced criticism for posting memes making fun of the incident.

Meanwhile, police registered a case of unnatural death and began a probe into the case.

